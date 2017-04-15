Traffic

April 15, 2017 11:17 AM

State to unveil design proposals for Route 167 extension at open house

By Adam Lynn

The state Department of Transportation will hold an open house Tuesday on updated plans for the extension of state Route 167 from Puyallup to Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

The event is 5 to 8 p.m. at Fife High School, 5616 20th St. E., Fife.

“This open house will provide a look at design options and the potential effects on properties,” the Transportation Department said.

Officials will make presentations at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., but people are welcome to drop by any time.

The extension of state Route 167 is part of the greater Puget Sound Gateway Program, which aims to ease traffic congestion and freight mobility in Pierce and South King counties with improvements to state Route 167 and state Route 509.

The improvements are to be constructed in phases over the next 14 years.

For information, see wsdot.wa.gov/Projects/Gateway/.

Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam

