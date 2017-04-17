Going out on a limb about that traffic backup

Tree trimming backed up state Route 16 near Gig Harbor on Monday morning, and the work might not be done, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The trimming is being done along eastbound lanes of the highway near the exit to state Route 302 at Purdy, Transportation Department spokeswoman Claudia Bingham Baker said.

“I would assume it will happen for another day or two, and then they’ll move on,” Bingham Baker said. A sign along the highway says work will continue through Thursday.

The Transportation Department tries to do as much of its road maintenance as possible during nighttime hours to minimize traffic effects, but that’s not possible with this project, she said.

“This is work that has to be done during the day because of the inherent risks of felling trees at night,” Bingham Baker said.

A lot of tree trimming is going on around the region, both by state and and utility crews, she said.