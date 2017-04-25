Traffic

April 25, 2017 7:33 AM

Fatal crash in Lewis County shuts down northbound I-5 lanes

By Lisa Pemberton

Northbound Interstate 5 at milepost 81 in Lewis County was fully blocked due to an investigation of a fatality collision on Tuesday morning, according to Trooper Will Finn with the Washington State Patrol.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, he said.

As of 6:30 a.m. it was unknown when the lanes would reopen, Finn posted on Twitter. He urged drivers in the area to use an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is released.

