Look for fresh lane lines on I-5 in Tacoma, but first a detour

Folks who drive through Tacoma on Interstate 5 should have a better idea of their lane assignments come Saturday morning, at least southbound.
The forecast of dry weather means contractor crews can put down some fresh paint on the southbound lane lines through the construction zone near the Tacoma Dome, the state Department of Transportation reported Friday.
That’s going to mean a detour.
From 2-5 a.m., southbound traffic will be diverted off I-5 at Bay Street and then re-routed via state Route 509 and I-705 back to the interstate.
If the weather holds, crews also will re-stripe southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Mall. That will require lane closures from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.
“Once the re-stripe is finished, drivers will notice shifted lanes to the west with narrow shoulders,” WSDOT reported. “This traffic shift is the first of three steps to create a work zone so crews can build direct-connect HOV lanes between SR 16 and I-5.”
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
Comments