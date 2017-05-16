Over the weekend, crews finished realigning and paving the I-705 and SR 7 ramps to northbound I-5. The ramps opened to traffic early Monday.
Traffic

May 16, 2017

Ramp connecting Tacoma's East Side to I-5 reopens

By Stacia Glenn

Drivers on Tacoma’s East Side, rejoice.

A main traffic artery connecting the area to Interstate 5 reopened Monday after two months of detours.

Ramps from northbound state Route 7 to northbound I-5 and from Interstate 705 to northbound I-5 are now free to be traveled.

Crews from the state Department of Transportation closed them March 1 to align them with the newly widened I-5. The work took longer than expected since wet weather kept crews from placing crushed rock on the ramp to serve as the base for asphalt pavement.

The old ramp was demolished.

The construction was part of a long-running project to widen and rebuild the surface of I-5 through Tacoma.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

