Emergency repairs could have big impact on Tacoma traffic Thursday

Stay away from Interstate 705 tonight.
That’s the advice from the state Department of Transportation, which is performing emergency maintenance Thursday afternoon on an expansion joint on southbound I-705 just before the merges to Interstate 5 in Tacoma.
Extensive traffic delays are expected.
Traffic is driving on the right shoulder of the ramp to southbound I-5 currently.
The repair process is expected to last through the evening commute.
Up-to-date information about the emergency repairs can be found at twitter.com/WSDOT_Tacoma.
Later Thursday, the northbound I-5 offramps to state Route 167 and Portland Avenue will be closed for paving. A signed detour will be in place.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
