May 24, 2017 2:39 PM

Rollover crash blocks all lanes of southbound SR 167

A four-car rollover crash blocked all lanes of southbound state Route 167 in Kent on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened about 2:17 p.m. on SR 167 near the exit for 84th Avenue South, State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson said. Within 20 minutes, traffic backed up all the way into Tukwila.

The crash was cleared about 3:05 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

The driver of the rolled-over vehicle suffered a minor back injury, Johnson said. Nobody else was injured.

Another collision in the northbound lanes near the merging point impeded traffic in the other direction about the same time as the southbound crash.

