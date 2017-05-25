Concrete mixer overturns. Blocking traffic on South Tacoma Way.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems Pause 0:22 Concrete mixing truck overturns in Lakewood 0:52 High-rise apartment fire in Tacoma 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour 0:41 Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 1:23 Union's Merriweather sisters, Tahoma's Wilson sisters explain best and worst of twin life 0:52 One critically injured in Tacoma apartment fire 0:57 Smile, you're a Tacoma icon 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A concrete mixing truck overturned Thursday morning near the intersection of South Tacoma Way and Pacific Highway Southwest. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

A concrete mixing truck overturned Thursday morning near the intersection of South Tacoma Way and Pacific Highway Southwest. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com