May 25, 2017 1:19 PM

Expect delays if you’re visiting Mount Rainier via state Route 410

By Craig Hill

Travelers using state Route 410 to visit Mount Rainier National Park and the surrounding should allow extra time for their trip May 30-June 8, the state Deparment of Transportation announced Thursday.

Thirty-minute delays are expected 7 a.m.-5 p.m. while crews perform emergency rock slope repair about 5 1/2 miles west of Crystal Mountain Boulevard. A lane will be closed and traffic will alternate using the open lane. Crews have been working in the area since a mid-April rockslide. A barrier was placed to prevent more falling debris but a vehicle was damaged by a rock in early May.

The state is seeking emergency funds from the Federal Highway Administration to cover the estimated $800,000 cost.

The work is scheduled to last six weeks but traffic is expected to alternate through the work zone more frequently after June 8.

