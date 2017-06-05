State Route 302 will be closed in both directions near Victor for 15 days and motorists will be detoured starting Friday, June 9, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.
June 05, 2017 1:22 PM

Prepare for a long detour. South Sound-area highway closing for 15 days

By Craig Hill

State Route 302 will be closed in both directions near Victor for 15 days and motorists will be detoured starting Friday, June 9, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The closure at mile 4.5 near the Mason-Pierce county line is needed so crews can work to repair a 400-foot slide-prone section of highway. The closure starts at 8 a.m. on Friday. Local access will be permitted but vehicles will not be able to pass through the work zone.

Detours via routes 3 and 16 will be signed.

The road is currently limited to a single lane and is controlled by a traffic signal.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

