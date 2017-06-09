Summer travel plans? Watch out for freeway construction

The Washington State Department of Transportation will increase construction on I-90 beginning Monday, which could cause delays for summer travelers through August.
Lane shifts and construction zones are predicted to add travel time for drivers near North Bend, Snoqualmie Pass and Cle Elem.
Beginning Monday, westbound I-90 between the summit at Snoqualmie Pass and North Bend will drop to two lanes and the shift will remain in effect until August 30. One lane will detour around the construction zone where crews will be working on bridge repairs.
WSDOT does not expect major delays during the week, but advises weekend travelers to plan ahead and predicts back-ups could reach six miles, increasing travel times by an hour or more.
Drivers could also experience 30-minute delays from Monday until Friday of next week near Cle Elum, where the freeway will be limited to a single lane in both directions as crews repave westbound lanes.
The westbound Indian John Rest Area near Cle Elum will be also be closed periodically from June 19-23. A temporary rest area will be available off of westbound Exit 84.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
