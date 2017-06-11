Nighttime drivers can expect delays on I-5 in Tumwater

Nighttime drivers can expect delays on Interstate 5 in Tumwater this week, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Here’s what’s happening:
▪ At 11 p.m. Monday (June 12), northbound I-5 approaching Tumwater will be reduced to one lane and redirected through the 93rd Avenue, so that crews can remove temporary supports from the 93rd Avenue overpass. The work is expected to last until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The temporary supports were used after the overpass was struck by a truck.
▪ At 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, the northbound I-5 exit to Trosper Road and Trosper Road on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close for paving. The highway exit and on-ramps will reopen at 5 a.m.
