Driving I-5 or SR 7 on Tuesday? Prepare for closures and a detour

Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to a single lane in Tacoma on Tuesday evening according to the state Department of Transportation website.
Lane closures between the Port of Tacoma Road and Delin Street will start at 8 p.m. and three lanes will be closed starting at 11:59 p.m. The lanes are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Starting Tuesday, a two-week single-lane closure starts on southbound I-5 between Interstate 705 and state Route 7. The lane is expected to reopen July 3.
Crews are working to reconstruct the road’s shoulder.
Also on Tuesday, a section of state Route 7 will close near Eatonville, according to a tweet by Mount Rainier National Park that urged visitors to detour through Eatonville. The road will be closed between routes 702 and 161 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closure can be bypassed by following the Eatonville Cutoff Road and Route 161 to Eatonville then Route 161 or the Alder Cutoff Road back to Route 7.
