Wreck blocking SR 16 near I-5 now cleared.

An accident on the eastbound state Route 16 on ramp to Interstate 5 that blocked traffic on Monday afternoon has been cleared, the state Department of Transportation said via Twitter.
Cleared: Collision on SR 16 eastbound at milepost 0.1 near I 5.— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 19, 2017
Here is the crash on eastbound SR 16. Take alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/7uKu9ug66c— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 19, 2017
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments