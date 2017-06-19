Wreck blocking SR 16 near I-5 now cleared.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:22 Cement mixing truck overturns in Lakewood Pause 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems 0:26 Tree trimming backs up traffic on eastbound SR 16 1:44 Getting around a Tacoma I-5 traffic jam 0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507 1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult 1:05 Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide 0:32 Mudslide blocks Pioneer Way East in Puyallup 1:11 Trestle work will cause short-term disruption for Sounder riders 0:49 Overturned truck blocks Rt 167 on ramp off N Meridian Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Crews work the scene of a vehicle collision on the eastbound on-ramp to I-5 from state Route 16 in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, June 19, 2017. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Crews work the scene of a vehicle collision on the eastbound on-ramp to I-5 from state Route 16 in Tacoma, Wash., on Monday, June 19, 2017. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com