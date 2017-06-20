The state Department of Transportation is resurfacing 52 miles of highway around the Pacific County city of Raymond and the work is expected to last until late August.
June 20, 2017 10:37 AM

Visiting the beach this summer? Expect traffic delays and a reduced speed limit

By Craig Hill

Motorists visiting the coast this summer could face delays.

The state Department of Transportation is resurfacing 52 miles of highway around the Pacific County city of Raymond and the work is expected to last until late August.

Work started Monday on state routes 6 and 105. The work is taking place between Grayland Beach State Park and Raymond on Route 105 and between Pe Ell and Raymond on Route 6. Traffic will alternate through work zones 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily and motorist should expect 20-minute delays. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph from 55 mph.

State officials say the work, performed by Bellevue-based contractor Doolittle Construction, will result in a smoother driving surface.

“Doing this work now will prevent additional cracking and rutting of these highways, which will extend the life of the roadway,” said DOT engineer Colin Newell. “People who use these routes should plan their trips ahead and expect delays until the project is complete.”

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

