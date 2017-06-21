A four-car accident on state Route 16 seriously injured several people, one of whom needed to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center
A four-car accident on state Route 16 seriously injured several people, one of whom needed to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center

June 21, 2017 1:01 PM

Driver hits 1 vehicle, then another, then another on state Route 16 — 4 go to hospital

By Craig Hill

A 29-year-old woman was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and three other people were transported to hospitals with serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on state Route 16 near Gorst, according to the Washington State Patrol.

While changing lanes, a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by a 33-year-old woman hit the rear of a 2015 GMC pickup driven by a 27-year-old man. They were in the westbound lanes of Route 16. According to a State Patrol memo, the woman continued across the center turn lane into eastbound traffic and hit head-on a 1999 Mazda Protege driven by the 29-year-old woman.

The Pontiac then rotated and was struck from behind by a 2016 Honda CRV driven by a 50-year-old woman. The wreck delayed traffic for five hours. Each driver was taken to a different hospital. All were wearing seat belts.

The wreck is under investigation. The driver of the Pontiac is expected to be charged with vehicular assault in Kitsap County Superior Court.

The extent of the injuries was not yet known. The scene was cleared by late morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

