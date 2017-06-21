Driver hits 1 vehicle, then another, then another on state Route 16 — 4 go to hospital

A 29-year-old woman was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and three other people were transported to hospitals with serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on state Route 16 near Gorst, according to the Washington State Patrol.
While changing lanes, a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by a 33-year-old woman hit the rear of a 2015 GMC pickup driven by a 27-year-old man. They were in the westbound lanes of Route 16. According to a State Patrol memo, the woman continued across the center turn lane into eastbound traffic and hit head-on a 1999 Mazda Protege driven by the 29-year-old woman.
The Pontiac then rotated and was struck from behind by a 2016 Honda CRV driven by a 50-year-old woman. The wreck delayed traffic for five hours. Each driver was taken to a different hospital. All were wearing seat belts.
The wreck is under investigation. The driver of the Pontiac is expected to be charged with vehicular assault in Kitsap County Superior Court.
The extent of the injuries was not yet known. The scene was cleared by late morning.
One of 4vehicles involved in SR16 collision. Large scene and serious injuries so plan for 2+ more hours. pic.twitter.com/3Nw1KlAyGG— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) June 21, 2017
EB traffic being diverted through business lot and around scene currently. Very slow so plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/HBwaUH1Ua6— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) June 21, 2017
Currently EB SR16 still blocked for this vehicular assault investigation. Causing driver impaired and arrested. pic.twitter.com/zLhF0kJXFT— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) June 21, 2017
Last vehicle loaded. DOT sweeping roadway, should be opening EB lanes within 15min +/- pic.twitter.com/da9YRS07qz— Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) June 21, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments