Woman killed in Fife wreck. Stolen car involved in collision

A woman was killed Thursday morning in Fife during a collision that involved a stolen car, Fife Police Assistant Chief Dave Woods said.
Puyallup Tribal police were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle fled and the collision occurred at the intersection of Alexander Avenue and Pacific Highway in Fife.
Traffic is blocked on both roads and the accident is currently under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
