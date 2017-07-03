1 dead after I-5 collision. More wrecks snarl traffic around South Sound

A car and semi truck collided in a fatal wreck on Interstate 5 near Centralia late Sunday night according to a tweet from the Washington State Patrol.
The collision was near mile post 86 in the northbound lanes and blocked all but one lane of traffic. The semi truck driver was taken into custody for vehicular homicide, according to a tweet from state trooper Brooke Bova.
A second collision took place in the backup during the investigation, Bova tweeted. As the crash was cleared a driver struck a WSDOT incident response truck, Bova tweeted. There were no injuries. The scene was cleared by 7:45 a.m.
Fatal collision North I5 @ MP 86. Car & semi. No photos and not more details at this time. Will tweet when I get more info.— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 3, 2017
Location of the collision is NB I5 near S 375th in Federal Way. Currently investigating as a vehicular assault. Left 2 lanes closed.— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 3, 2017
It was one of several accidents that snarled traffic across the region on Monday morning.
Early Monday morning state trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that an accident on northbound Interstate 5 near 375th Street in Federal Way closed two lanes and was being investigated as a vehicular assault. Two people were injured and one had serious injuries. The investigation was completed and the road was open by 3:40 a.m.
In Auburn, a rollover accident blocked the inside lanes in both directions of state Route 18 near Route 167. There were no injuries, Johnson tweeted.
Another non-injury rollover accident took place Monday morning on state Route 169 near Renton, Johnson tweeted.
A collision on eastbound state Route 104 near Kingston blocked all lanes on Monday morning, according to a WSDOT tweet. Traffic was using the shoulder to pass the accident but WSDOT tweeted “Please use lots of caution and expect delays. Consider delaying your trip if possible.”
#Auburn: A rollover crash is blocking the inside lanes in both directions of SR 18 @ SR 167. Use caution & give crews room to work. pic.twitter.com/zBZ0Sz1n8a— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 3, 2017
Morning! The 1st Monday commute of July isn't off to a good start as we're seeing a lot of crashes. Please be cautious around aid crews! pic.twitter.com/hHvm3QgZtO— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) July 3, 2017
Here's the location of the SR 104 crash in Kingston area. Use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/GVcLS71sj7— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 3, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments