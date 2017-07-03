Freedom Fair and other Fourth of July events will require road closures in and around Tacoma, the city announced Monday.
Traffic

July 03, 2017

These Tacoma streets are closing Tuesday for Freedom Fair and other July 4 events

By Craig Hill

Freedom Fair and other Fourth of July events will require road closures, the City of Tacoma announced in a statement released Monday afternoon.

From Tuesday at 6 a.m. to Wednesday at 1 a.m. the Ruston Way waterfront, North 30th and McCarver streets and side streets between North Oakes and Starr streets in Old Town will be closed for Freedom Fair.

Also, the Point Ruston Independence Day 5K downhill foot race starting at Vassault Playfield will require closures on Tuesday, 6-9:30 a.m., of North Vassault Street, North Park Way, North 54th, North Shirley, North 51st streets, and Ruston Way ending at Copperline Apartments.

A private Fourth of July party will result in the closure of North Puget Sound Avenue between North 34th and North 35th streets from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

