Northbound I-5 drivers, beware. Multiple lanes and ramps are closing Friday

Lane closures are coming to Interstate 5 in south King County again this weekend, the state Department of Transportation said.
Paving will take place between state Route 516 and South 170th Street. Here’s what to expect:
Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes from five from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will have only one lane from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Lane closures south of Route 516 start Friday night. Those north of Military Road start at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Route 516 and Military Road on-ramps and the South 188th Street off-ramp will be closed for most of the weekend.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
