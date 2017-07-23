Can you legally hang a U-ey in Tacoma?

Editor’s note: Reporter Candice Ruud is taking over the Traffic Q&A.
Q: Is it legal to make a U-turn in Tacoma? — Evelyn L., Tacoma
A: Since the primary election for Pierce County races and Tacoma City Council seats is around the corner, I thought my first foray into this popular column should mix traffic with election news. Success, kind of.
As the three-person race for mayor of Tacoma heads into the Aug. 1 primary, all the candidates have done interviews with the new podcast, Citizen Tacoma.
In her interview, candidate Evelyn Lopez talked about the only time she’s ever been pulled over for an alleged traffic violation. It was in Tacoma around 1999 when she and her husband first moved here, she said.
Her apparent transgression: Making a U-turn on a fairly deserted street (she thinks it was Market Street on a weekend night). Lopez recalled she wasn’t at an intersection at the time, and the cop appeared to come out of nowhere.
“He said, ‘It’s illegal to make a U-turn within the city limits of Tacoma,’ and I thought, ‘Really? Well, how could anyone possibly know that?’” she told podcast host Jenny Jacobs.
People who drive in Tacoma or heard that podcast might be left wondering whether that’s true.
Fact check: The way the municipal code reads today, U-turns are sometimes legal.
Section 11.05.550 of the Tacoma Municipal Code generally prohibits U-turns except in uncontrolled intersections and where it’s authorized by a sign or signal.
It’s OK to make a U-turn at an uncontrolled intersection (one with no lights or stop signs, according to police spokeswoman Loretta Cool) within a residential or business district if the vehicle can be seen by the driver of any other vehicle approaching from any direction within 500 feet, and within 1,000 feet in all other locations, the code states. The maneuver also needs to be made safely, without interfering with other traffic.
And it is legal in some cases to make a U-turn even when you’re not at an intersection, as Lopez said she did. The municipal code says if you make a U-turn somewhere other than an intersection, it has to be made through an opening provided in the roadway for that purpose, or there has to be a sign posted authorizing U-turns. Again, it has to be made safely and without interfering with other traffic.
Fair warning: Let this column also serve as a reminder that the state’s tougher distracted driving law went into effect Sunday, July 23. That means you can’t hold your cellphone while driving, even while stopped in traffic or at a red light.
Fines will start at $136 and increase to $234, and violations will be reported to insurance companies — meaning your rates could go up if you’re caught.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
