More South Sound I-5 traffic obstacles coming next week

Lanes of Interstate 5 near DuPont will be closed in both directions overnight Oct. 2-6 because of paving projects, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The work, which could be postponed because of weather, will take place between Mount Road and the Center Drive Auxiliary Lane Extension.
The closure schedule:
Southbound I-5: “Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day; Thursday night from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6; and Friday night from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.”
Northbound I-5: “Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 4, single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day. Thursday, Oct. 5, single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday. Friday, Oct. 6, single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.”
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
