Lanes of Interstate 5 near DuPont will be closed in both directions overnight Oct. 2-6 because of paving projects, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Lanes of Interstate 5 near DuPont will be closed in both directions overnight Oct. 2-6 because of paving projects, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday. Steve Bloom Staff file
Lanes of Interstate 5 near DuPont will be closed in both directions overnight Oct. 2-6 because of paving projects, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday. Steve Bloom Staff file

Traffic

More South Sound I-5 traffic obstacles coming next week

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

September 29, 2017 3:18 PM

Lanes of Interstate 5 near DuPont will be closed in both directions overnight Oct. 2-6 because of paving projects, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The work, which could be postponed because of weather, will take place between Mount Road and the Center Drive Auxiliary Lane Extension.

The closure schedule:

Southbound I-5: “Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day; Thursday night from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6; and Friday night from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.”

Northbound I-5: “Monday, Oct. 2 through Wednesday, Oct. 4, single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day. Thursday, Oct. 5, single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday. Friday, Oct. 6, single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.”

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds 0:56

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds
Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day 2:01

Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day
Hour-long commute can be brutal, but the view at home makes it worth the drive 2:22

Hour-long commute can be brutal, but the view at home makes it worth the drive

View More Video