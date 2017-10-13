The week seems destined to end on a stressful note. At least as far as the morning commute goes.
Traffic

Severe wind, wrecks could mean delays during Friday morning commute

By Craig Hill

October 13, 2017 6:37 AM

The week seems destined to end on a stressful note. At least as far as the morning commute goes.

A severe wind warning and several wrecks led at least one official, state trooper Brooke Bova, to recommend for motorists to expect delays on Friday morning.

A pair of accidents on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome blocked lanes — one northbound, one southbound and one on the city center ramp — before they were cleared shortly before 6 a.m. On state Route 512, collisions blocked lanes in Puyallup and near Steele Street. The Steele Street accident was cleared by 6:30 a.m. according to the state Department of Transportation.

WSDOT is also warning of severe side winds near the Tacoma Narrows bridges.

In the mountains, there are no restrictions on Snoqualmie Pass, but WSDOT recommends traction tires on White Pass, where oversized vehicles are prohibited.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

