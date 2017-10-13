Severe wind, wrecks could mean delays during Friday morning commute

The week seems destined to end on a stressful note. At least as far as the morning commute goes.
A severe wind warning and several wrecks led at least one official, state trooper Brooke Bova, to recommend for motorists to expect delays on Friday morning.
Blocking non injury crash SB I5 @ Tacoma Dome. Trooper just arriving on scene and will clear it ASAP. Expect delays this morning!— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) October 13, 2017
A pair of accidents on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome blocked lanes — one northbound, one southbound and one on the city center ramp — before they were cleared shortly before 6 a.m. On state Route 512, collisions blocked lanes in Puyallup and near Steele Street. The Steele Street accident was cleared by 6:30 a.m. according to the state Department of Transportation.
WSDOT is also warning of severe side winds near the Tacoma Narrows bridges.
Severe Side Winds on both dirs. SR 16 near Tacoma Narrows Bridge at mp 7.— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) October 13, 2017
In the mountains, there are no restrictions on Snoqualmie Pass, but WSDOT recommends traction tires on White Pass, where oversized vehicles are prohibited.
Happy #FridayThe13th! Hope today's commutes aren't creepy. Be focused, alert & if you see a guy in a hockey mask, best to just keep moving. pic.twitter.com/LlEg3S0gd6— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) October 13, 2017
