Bonney Lake woman killed in Interstate 5 wreck

A Bonney Lake woman died and two people were injured Friday night in a wreck on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 42-year-old woman’s 1993 Honda Civic was stopped and facing sideways on Northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 161 when it was struck by a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 58-year-old Bellingham man. The road was blocked for two hours, 16 minutes.
The driver of the second car was injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center. The passenger in the first car, a 60-year-old Seattle resident, also was transported to Harborview with injuries. A 53-year-old woman from Bellingham in the second car was not injured.
All involved were wearing seatbelts and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved according to the State Patrol.
