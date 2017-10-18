Two semi trucks rolled Tuesday night, the second night of Operation Safe Driver Week.
Two semi trucks rolled Tuesday night, the second night of Operation Safe Driver Week. @wspd1pio Twitter
Two semi trucks rolled Tuesday night, the second night of Operation Safe Driver Week. @wspd1pio Twitter

Traffic

2 semi trucks rolled over Tuesday night. Rough start to commercial driver safety week

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 18, 2017 8:00 AM

Operation Safe Driver Week is off to a rough start in the South Sound area.

Two semi trucks rolled over Tuesday night, the third day of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s week dedicated to improving safety among commercial vehicles.

According to tweets from Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova, a logging truck rolled Tuesday night on state Route 12 near Moon Road. The wreck in Thurston County blocked all lanes forcing motorists to take alternative routes.

Also, late Tuesday, a semi truck rolled in Tacoma blocking eastbound Route 16 as it approaches northbound Interstate 5, Bova tweeted. “Faulty brakes may have played a part in crash,” she said via Twitter. The driver reportedly used a grocery bag to fix the brake line.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

    Tacoma's Streets Initiative — a program aimed to maintaining and improving city streets — will have either repaved or had some maintenance treatment on 5,600 block, out of about 8,000 total blocks in Tacoma in 10 years.

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 1:12

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes
Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds 0:56

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds
Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day 2:01

Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day

View More Video