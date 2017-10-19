After leaving 142-foot skid mark, driver survives being pinned in crushed car

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies described a driver as lucky on Wednesday even as they cited him for multiple traffic infractions and he was transported to a hospital with injuries, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The 25-year-old needed help from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue to get free from his mangled car after a three-car accident that blocked all lanes of Canyon Road near the intersection of 152nd Street. He was transported to a hospital. Witnesses told deputies the silver Honda Accord was speeding in southbound lanes when it attempted to cut across two lanes to avoid a tow truck.
The driver lost control of the car, which crossed over the center median and into the path of a Ford F150 truck and a Toyota Highlander SUV. The collision collapsed the passenger side of the vehicle, pinning the driver between the passenger and driver doors.
“If he had a passenger in his vehicle at the time they would not have survived,” the Sheriff Department’s post stated.
A skid mark from the Honda was measured at 142 feet. The driver was cited for reckless driving, reckless endangerment and for having an expired license and no insurance. A deputy noted in the report that the driver was “very lucky to be alive.”
Drivers of the other cars were shaken but not injured, according to the department’s post.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
