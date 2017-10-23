A slide blocked a section of the road Sunday between Elbe and Morton. An area where water was over the roadway near Mile Post 10 was cleared Monday morning, but the road was still closed according to the WSDOT website and Twitter feed.
Section of Highway 7 remains closed due to flooding

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 23, 2017 7:53 AM

A section of state Route 7 remains closed Monday morning because of flooding, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A slide blocked a section of the road Sunday between Elbe and Morton. An area where water was over the roadway near Mile Post 10 was cleared Monday morning, but the road was still closed according to the WSDOT website and Twitter feed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

