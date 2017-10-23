Section of Highway 7 remains closed due to flooding

A section of state Route 7 remains closed Monday morning because of flooding, according to the state Department of Transportation.
A slide blocked a section of the road Sunday between Elbe and Morton. An area where water was over the roadway near Mile Post 10 was cleared Monday morning, but the road was still closed according to the WSDOT website and Twitter feed.
Still lots of cleanup on SR 7 near Mineral and the highway remains closed. Water and debris covered the road this weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ULM3xkWIsw— WSDOT - Southwest (@wsdot_sw) October 23, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
