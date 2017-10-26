A worker cuts grooves in the concrete surface of the new I-5 northbound bridge on Sept. 21 to allow storm water to drain efficiently which helps reduce hydroplaning and icing.
Traffic

The new I-5 Puyallup River Bridge is about to open. But first, more closures

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 26, 2017 8:33 AM

The new Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge is about to open, but first motorists must endure a few more ramp and lane closures.

From Thursday night at 11 until 4 a.m. on Friday, the 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed as contractors prepare for traffic to start using the new bridge.

On Friday at 8 p.m., a 14-hour closure will go into effect for the ramp along with the ramps from northbound I-5 to 20th Street East (Exit 136A) and Port of Tacoma Road (Exit 136B). Additionally, a lane of northbound I-5 between Portland Avenue and Port of Tacoma Road will close between 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

During the closures, crews will install signs, set barriers, pave and stripe the new route. Signed detours will be in place during the closures. The work is weather dependent.

When the ramps open Saturday morning, drivers will begin using the new 1,569-foot bridge.

Motorists using the 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will cross the bridge prior to merging onto the interstate. Northbound I-5 drivers heading to the Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street East will cross the new bridge to reach the interchange. The new exit is approximately a half-mile south of the current exit.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

