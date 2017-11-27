Key exit to downtown Tacoma set to reopen

After being closed for most of this year, the exit from northbound Interstate 5 to Tacoma’s City Center is set to reopen early Tuesday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Along with the reopening of Exit 133, drivers will be using a brand new alignment of the northbound lanes of the freeway in that area, according to DOT spokeswoman Cara Mitchell.

The switch-over was scheduled to begin Monday night with some lane closures.

“Crews will do this overnight tonight, so they will begin taking lanes at 8 p.m. on northbound I-5 and they will be closing up to two lanes on mainline northbound I-5, so there will be a single lane through,” Mitchell said.

Since February, crews have been building the new alignment, which makes room for HOV lanes between state Route 16 and I-5. The new northbound alignment includes a new bridge that spans eastbound Route 16.

“We made a commitment to businesses and the city that this ramp and alignment would be open before the holiday season,” construction project engineer Gaius Sanoy said in a DOT news release.

Drivers who have gotten used to taking Exit 132 to reach I-705 or downtown Tacoma while Exit 133 was closed still will be able to do so, Mitchell added.

With Exit 133 reopened, crews now will focus on the next phase of construction, which involves realigning and rebuilding southbound I-5 and building HOV lanes between the two highways, according to the news release.