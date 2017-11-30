These roads are closing in Tacoma in December. Blame Santa

Expect road closures in Tacoma in early December when Santa Claus comes to town.
Here’s a look at closures announced recently by the City of Tacoma:
6TH AVENUE SANTA PARADE: The fourth annual parade is Dec. 3 and will result in the closures of 6th Avenue between South Sprague Avenue and South Alder Street, 2:30-7 p.m.
SANTA RUNS TACOMA: The 9th annual race on Dec. 9 with courses of 1, 5, 10 and 21 kilometers will require closing A Street, South 11th, East E, East 7th, East 3rd and East D streets, St. Paul Avenue, East 15th Street, and lanes on Dock Street, Schuster Parkway, and Ruston Way, 5:30 a.m.-noon.
NORTH POLE: This free annual outreach event organized by Tacoma Christian Center on Dec. 9 means the closure of East Harrison Street between McKinley Avenue East and East I Street, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Additionally, North 27th from North Proctor to North Madison streets closes every Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., for the Proctor Farmers Market.
