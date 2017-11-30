Santa Runs Tacoma is one of three holiday events requiring road closures in Tacoma during December.
These roads are closing in Tacoma in December. Blame Santa

By Craig Hill

November 30, 2017 10:53 AM

Expect road closures in Tacoma in early December when Santa Claus comes to town.

Here’s a look at closures announced recently by the City of Tacoma:

6TH AVENUE SANTA PARADE: The fourth annual parade is Dec. 3 and will result in the closures of 6th Avenue between South Sprague Avenue and South Alder Street, 2:30-7 p.m.

SANTA RUNS TACOMA: The 9th annual race on Dec. 9 with courses of 1, 5, 10 and 21 kilometers will require closing A Street, South 11th, East E, East 7th, East 3rd and East D streets, St. Paul Avenue, East 15th Street, and lanes on Dock Street, Schuster Parkway, and Ruston Way, 5:30 a.m.-noon.

NORTH POLE: This free annual outreach event organized by Tacoma Christian Center on Dec. 9 means the closure of East Harrison Street between McKinley Avenue East and East I Street, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additionally, North 27th from North Proctor to North Madison streets closes every Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., for the Proctor Farmers Market.

