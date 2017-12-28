Southbound I-5 closures to continue in DuPont for bridge repair

More overnight closures are coming for southbound Interstate 5 drivers, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
As crews continue to repair the bridge that was damaged during the Dec. 18 derailment, lane and ramp closures will continue this week.
Southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane approaching Mounts Road Southwest from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, WSDOT said in a release. The on-ramp at Mounts Road will also close during that time frame.
The same closures will occur from midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
