Woman killed when semi truck tips over near Auburn

A woman died Sunday night when her vehicle struck a semi truck trailer that tipped over on Auburn-Black Diamond Road, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
A man and child in the car were transported to Harborview Medical Center. The truck’s driver was also taken to a hospital, Mountain View Fire And Rescue said in a post on Facebook. Their conditions have not been made public.
The semi was in the northbound lanes near North Holm Road east of Auburn when its trailer tipped over into oncoming traffic where the victims’ vehicle struck the trailer. The woman died at the scene, KOMO-TV reports.
The road was expected to be closed for several hours as authorities investigated the scene.
Craig Hill
