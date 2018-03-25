One person died and another was injured Saturday when their vehicle hit a telephone pole on S.E. 296th Street in Auburn, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.
Traffic

1 dead, 1 injured when car crashes into telephone pole

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

March 25, 2018 10:48 AM

One person died and another was injured Saturday when their vehicle hit a telephone pole on S.E. 296th Street in Auburn, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.

The car was found overturned and entangled in a chain-link fence, according to a statement released Saturday night by the fire department. Witnesses told fire fighters the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control on the wet and slushy road.

Fire fighters administered first aid, but one of the patient died from their injuries. The other was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Auburn Police investigated the wreck.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

