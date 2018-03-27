More people in Washington state are driving without car insurance

The number of uninsured motorists in Washington state increased to 17.4 percent between 2012 and 2015, according to the Northwest Insurance Council, which cited a report by the Insurance Research Council.
Washington state is now seventh highest in the country for uninsured drivers.
“It is concerning that in our region’s thriving economy, with more vehicles than ever on our roadways, that a growing percentage of drivers are uninsured, breaking the law and imposing higher costs on insured drivers,” said Kenton Brine, Northwest Insurance Council president in a statement.
The council recommends three types of protection: Uninsured motorist insurance, uninsured motorist property damage coverage and underinsured motorist protection.
The five states with the highest number of uninsured motorists:
-Florida, 26.7 percent.
-Mississippi, 23.7 percent.
-New Mexico, 20.8 percent.
-Michigan, 20.3 percent.
-Tennessee, 20 percent.
