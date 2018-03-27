Final assembly of the double-deck highway in the SR 99 tunnel

Watch crews working for Seattle Tunnel Partners install the last of the 1,152 road panels that together form the lower (northbound) roadway in the SR 99 tunnel. A double-deck highway now runs nearly two miles end to end inside the tunnel.
WSDOT Courtesy
Large pig got loose near I-5

A large pig, estimated at 300-pounds, got loose near 200th St. in Kent on Monday. The HOV lane was briefly blocked by WSDOT workers as they captured the beast in the median around noon.

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket

Everyone's a social media comedian these days but lets give Washington State Patrol trooper C. Thorson props for creating a pretty funny phony public service announcement for "Blinker Fluid." Ranks right up there with snipe hunting.

Accident blocks 4 lanes of I-5

Four lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were blocked Sunday near the border of King and Pierce counties after a driver caused a 5-car wreck then fled on foot.

Cedric Cole’s hour-long commute can be brutal

Cedric Cole’s commute from North Bend to DuPont keeps him in his car for over an hour each way when traffic is normal. Congestion on Interstate 5 through Tacoma has grown noticeably heavier, lengthening commute times as the population grows.