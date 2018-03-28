Commutes are about to get longer. And don't expect relief until fall

A familiar traffic delay is returning to Tacoma and it plans to stay awhile.
Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The lane configuration has been used previously and caused delays. The lane is scheduled to remain closed until fall.
State officials recommend those using eastbound Route 16 to northbound I-5 to plan extra time for their commutes. WSDOT posted a proposed alternative route on its YouTube channel.
The good news: The state says this is the last time it will have to use this closure configuration.
The ramp will close entirely at 10 p.m. on Wednesday along with the northbound I-5 Exit to Interstate 705 and Route 7. At 11 p.m., northbound I-5 traffic will be rerouted through parallel distributor lanes via Exit 132.
At 4 a.m. on Thursday the lanes will reopen with the Route 16 ramp using the limited configuration.
