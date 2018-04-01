9-vehicle wreck blocks southbound Interstate 5

A nine-vehicle wreck blocked all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood on Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The wreck happened just after 3:15 p.m. on southbound I-5 just south of the Gravelly Lake Boulevard exit, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. The lanes of travel were closed, as well as the onramp to southbound I-5 from Gravelly Lake Boulevard.
Traffic backed up to the exit for state Route 512 by 3:45 p.m.
Two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
The roadway reopened about 4:30 p.m., according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
