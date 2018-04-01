A multiple vehicle collision blocked three lanes of traffic on south bound I5 near Gravelly Lake Drive. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A multiple vehicle collision blocked three lanes of traffic on south bound I5 near Gravelly Lake Drive. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Traffic

9-vehicle wreck blocks southbound Interstate 5

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

April 01, 2018 03:56 PM

A nine-vehicle wreck blocked all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood on Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The wreck happened just after 3:15 p.m. on southbound I-5 just south of the Gravelly Lake Boulevard exit, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. The lanes of travel were closed, as well as the onramp to southbound I-5 from Gravelly Lake Boulevard.

Traffic backed up to the exit for state Route 512 by 3:45 p.m.

Two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The roadway reopened about 4:30 p.m., according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  