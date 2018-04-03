An I-5 makeover is proposed for DuPont. Exit 119 drivers can learn more next week

The state has plans to improve freeway traffic in DuPont, and drivers can learn more about the project at an open house next week.
The state Department of Transportation will hold a drop-in event between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 11, at Pioneer Middle School, 1750 Bob's Hollow Lane.
Crews will be available to answer questions about the design and timeline for the proposed changes to the Interstate 5 Exit 119 interchange with Steilacoom-DuPont Road.
The plans are part of a $495 million effort to improve I-5 from DuPont to Lakewood.
