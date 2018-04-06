Heading to Chambers Bay or nearby neighborhoods? Expect delays for the next 3 weeks

Getting to Chambers Bay could take a little longer for the next three weeks, University Place officials announced.
Starting Monday, work begins to repair seven corroded sewer manholes along Grandview Drive West and 64th Street West, two primary access roads for Chambers Bay Golf Course, the park and nearby neighborhoods.
Workers from RePipe California LP (Operating as Inland Pipe Rehabilitation) will apply a new sealant to the inside of the manholes to prevent deterioration.
Motorists can expect brief delays 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays on Grandview between Soundview Drive and Cirque Drive West and on 64th Street between Grandview and Chambers Creek Road West. The roads may be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic.
Roadside parking will not be impacted along Grandview Drive. The road will be open on evenings and weekends. Access will be available at all times to neighborhoods and Chambers Bay.
