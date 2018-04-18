Wreck blocking westbound lanes of state Route 512 in Puyallup

All of the westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of state Route 512 were blocked after a wreck Wednesday morning in Puyallup, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Traffic was being diverted via Meridian. The wreck occurred near 94th Avenue Court East according to a map tweeted by WSDOT. A later tweeted indicated the wreck was closer to Woodland Avenue East.
Here is a look at the collision location. Alt routes advised. pic.twitter.com/nNQkwFokHU— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) April 18, 2018
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments