South Hill's notorious rush hours are about to get worse. Road improvement will take months

The South Hill community, an area already known for heavy traffic, has been bracing for this day for several months.
Thursday morning, a section of Shaw Road that experiences more that 16,000 vehicle trips per day is closing for six-eight months. The closure for road work will force those vehicles to find other routes, including notoriously busy Meridian Avenue.
"Please plan on adding a few minutes to your commute tomorrow as we all learn to navigate our way around the closure," Puyallup Police tweeted Wednesday.
"Getting from 'Before' to 'After' will take some time, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver a quality project," the city posted on its website.
