Heading to the coast? WSDOT says road construction could slow you down

Were you planning a trip to the Washington coast between May and… November? Plan ahead for construction on US Highway 12 between Aberdeen and Montesano, state transportation officials say.
From May to July, there will be overnight asphalt paving from Sargent Boulevard near Aberdeen to the Wynoochee River Bridge east of Central Park. Crews will also make repairs to the driving surface of the Wynoochee River Bridge, which will require nighttime, one-way alternating traffic.
After Fourth of July, crews will remove and replace a culvert that runs under Highway 12 west of Montesano. The highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction around the clock from July through November and the speed limit in the area will be 25 mph.
The culvert work is part of a statewide program that identifies and removes barriers to fish migration.
