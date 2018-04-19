All lanes blocked on Highway 512 after wreck leaves 2 trapped in vehicles, authorities say

All lanes of state Route 512 were blocked Thursday morning as authorities responded to a three-car accident that left two people trapped in their vehicles, according to Pierce County Professional Firefighters.
Firefighters extricated two patients from vehicles and transported them to a hospital in Tacoma, according Pierce County Professional Firefighters. One of the drivers had their leg pinned inside their vehicle, said state trooper Brooke Bova said.
The incident occurred in Parkland near Ainsworth Avenue. The extent of the injuries are not yet known.
Traffic is getting by on the shoulder, but expect delays, Bova said.
The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that motorists should avoid the area.
Traffic is being diverted via state Route 7, WSDOT tweeted at 10:30 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
