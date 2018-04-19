Firefighters extract injured man from a serious car accident on SR-512

Serious injury accident on westbound SR 512
Peter Haley
Delays inevitable as HOV project expands in Tacoma

Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.

Large pig got loose near I-5

A large pig, estimated at 300-pounds, got loose near 200th St. in Kent on Monday. The HOV lane was briefly blocked by WSDOT workers as they captured the beast in the median around noon.

The secret to never getting a turn signal ticket

Everyone's a social media comedian these days but lets give Washington State Patrol trooper C. Thorson props for creating a pretty funny phony public service announcement for "Blinker Fluid." Ranks right up there with snipe hunting.