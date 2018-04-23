Near head-on collision shows danger of distracted driving

Recently released footage of a near head-on collision on Highway 2 near Leavenworth on March 23 shows how dangerous distracted driving can be. It is the leading cause of fatalities among teen drivers across the nation.
Washington State Patrol Courtesy
Delays inevitable as HOV project expands in Tacoma

Traffic

Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.

Large pig got loose near I-5

Traffic

A large pig, estimated at 300-pounds, got loose near 200th St. in Kent on Monday. The HOV lane was briefly blocked by WSDOT workers as they captured the beast in the median around noon.