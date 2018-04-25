SUV plows into power pole in Edgewood

East Pierce firefighters responded to an accident after an SUV plowed into a power pole in Edgewood Tuesday. No one was hurt.
East Pierce Firefighter IAFF Local 3520
Delays inevitable as HOV project expands in Tacoma

Traffic

Delays inevitable as HOV project expands in Tacoma

Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.

Large pig got loose near I-5

Traffic

Large pig got loose near I-5

A large pig, estimated at 300-pounds, got loose near 200th St. in Kent on Monday. The HOV lane was briefly blocked by WSDOT workers as they captured the beast in the median around noon.