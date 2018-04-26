Southbound I-5 lanes near Tacoma Dome blocked from rollover crash. One injured

One person was injured in a two-car rollover crash that was causing backups on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome Thursday.
The collision took place just before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes at milepost 134.2.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
One person was extricated and taken to the hospital, according to Tacoma Fire.
Two southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was backing up at 11:50 a.m., the state Department of Transportation said.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.
