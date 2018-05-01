Catching speeding drivers from the sky

The Washington State Patrol Aviation Section uses a Cessna 206 equipped with specialized camera equipment to provide aerial traffic enforcement support on Interstate 90 on June 23-25, 2017.
Delays inevitable as HOV project expands in Tacoma

Starting Thursday morning, the state Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate crews working the I-5/M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.

Large pig got loose near I-5

A large pig, estimated at 300-pounds, got loose near 200th St. in Kent on Monday. The HOV lane was briefly blocked by WSDOT workers as they captured the beast in the median around noon.