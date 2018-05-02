How far will anglers go to catch salmon this summer? At least 1.4 miles just to park

Launching a boat at Point Defiance is going to be a bit of an adventure again this summer.
Ongoing waterfront construction means boaters will have to park their trailers at school 1.4 miles away from the ramp, Metro Parks Tacoma announced Wednesday.
A free shuttle will transport people between the locations 4 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends starting Saturday and daily June 18-Sept. 3.
Boaters asked to launch their boat then driver their trailer to a designated area at Point Defiance Elementary School (4330 North Visscher Street) and take the shuttle back to the launch. On return, they are asked to tie off their boat and use the shuttle to retrieve their vehicle.
With a chinook return that's expected to be 40 percent larger than usual, Point Defiance Marina could see more anglers than normal.
“We know Point Defiance Marina is going to attract boaters from all over the region,” Phedra Redifer, Metro Parks' regional parks manager, said in a statement released by the department. “We’re still in the midst of improvements at the waterfront, so we ask everyone to bring their patience as they launch and retrieve their boats."
Construction crews in the area are working on a pedestrian trail and bridge.
