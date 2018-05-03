Traffic alert: Expect weekend construction delays on I-5

Traveling Interstate 5 north through the Nisqually area is expected to take more time than usual this weekend, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Northbound I-5 approaching Nisqually will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday as crews repair concrete panels. This work is weather-dependent.
WSDOT suggests planning extra time to travel through the area. "Drivers may encounter delays, especially during late morning hours," reads a statement issued by the agency.
Comments